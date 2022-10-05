As Trump Defends Walker Over Abortion Row, Biden Says Republicans Doubling Down On 'Extreme' Policies That Are 'Really Scary'

President Joe Biden reportedly said Republicans are accelerating “extreme” policies and that is “really scary.”

What Happened: The president made his remarks at a White House meeting to mark 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, reported The Washington Post.

Biden mentioned a proposed national ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy and said “it’s really scary…that in some states they’re already succeeding when the top decision came down,” according to the report.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said women were deprived of their “full rights as citizens” after abortion bans were passed, reported the Post separately.

At a meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, she said that women are being subjected to draconian laws on abortion, which were created in previous centuries and have been brought back to life by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Why It Matters: Last month, Biden said Republicans had awakened a “powerful force” in the country — women.

At the time, Biden had said about the GOP, “If they had it their way, they’d come after contraception, marriage equality, the whole right to privacy.”

Meanwhile, a "pro-life" Georgia senate candidate, Herschel Walker, backed by former President Donald Trump was slammed after reports emerged that he had allegedly paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion.

On Tuesday, Trump said on Truth Social that Walker is “being slandered and maligned” by “Fake News Media and obviously the Democrats.”

