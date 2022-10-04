ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Trump-Backed 'Pro Life' Georgia Senate Candidate Gets Slammed By Son After Reports Of Paying For Former Girlfriend's Abortion

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A candidate backed by Trump and McConnell has been accused of paying for his former girlfriend's abortion.
  • Herschel Walker,  the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, has denied the reports
  • Walker's son later called him out for "living a life of destroying other people's lives."
Trump-Backed 'Pro Life' Georgia Senate Candidate Gets Slammed By Son After Reports Of Paying For Former Girlfriend's Abortion

Herschel Walker,  the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, denied reports of having paid for his former girlfriend’s abortion, but he was put in a spot of bother by a series of explosive tweets by his son.

What Happened: Walker, a former football running back, forced his then-girlfriend to get an abortion done after they conceived a child in 2009, the Daily Beast reported. 

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, said she got the procedure done, with the football legend paying for it, the report said. She produced the $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, “get well” card allegedly from Walker and the image of a signed $700 personal check as evidence.

Why It Matters: The revelation assumes importance because Walker has thrown his weight behind the anti-abortion camp, calling for a complete ban on abortion and likening it to murder.

In a subsequent interview with Fox New’s Sean Hannity,  Walker brushed aside the report as a “flat-out lie," and instead deflected to other topics. When his former girlfriend's evidence of her abortion (including the $700 check) was presented, Walker said he gives money to a lot of people.

See also: Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Son Lashes Out: Following these developments, Walker’s son Christian took to Twitter to lambast his father. He wouldn’t mind if someone had a bad past and took accountability, he said.

“But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘more Christian upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other people’s lives,” he tweeted.

Christian also said Walker wasn’t a family man, adding that when the footballer left him and his mother for other women, he gave them death threats.

He noted that every family member had discouraged Walker from running for office due to his past.

“He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he added.

Walker has the backing of both former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.  McConnell, who wasn't initially inclined toward the footballer, gave in because of the latter's celebrity status and his strong endorsement from Trump, according to CNN.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: abortionDonald TrumpGeorgiaHerschel WalkerMitch McConnellRoe v. WadeNewsPoliticsMediaGeneral