President Joe Biden lambasted Republicans for their stand on abortion and said the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has galvanized a “powerful force” in the country — It’s women.

What Happened: Biden’s remarks came at the Democratic National Committee meeting at National Harbor, Maryland on Thursday.

“Republicans have awakened a powerful force in this country: women,” Biden said. “Here you come,” said Biden, reported The Hill.

The president lambasted the Republicans on their stance on a number of issues in his speech. He said, “If they had it their way, they’d come after contraception, marriage equality, the whole right to privacy.”

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Biden’s speech is not his first such attack on Republicans. At the beginning of the month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania he tore into MAGA Republicans who he said were determined to take this country backwards.”

“Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy. No right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” said Biden at the time.

On Thursday, Biden also attacked MAGA acolytes that “embrace political violence” and said, “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy.”

Also in Biden’s crosshairs was former President Donald Trump for saying he would pardon Jan.6 rioters, according to The Hill.

Trump reacted to Biden’s earlier speech in Philadelphia by posting a picture of a “patriotic kiss” on his Truth Social, a platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), according to a prior report.

TMTG is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out