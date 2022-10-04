Trump Wants The Supreme Court To Have Its Say In The Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

Donald Trump and his legal team are requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court review a stay issued by the 11th Circuit of Appeals in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

What Happened: The lawyers for the former president said the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to stay the special master’s review of the documents, according to court documents seen by NPR.

In an application to vacate the stay of the order, filed before the Supreme Court, Trump’s lawyers said, “In sum, the Government has attempted to criminalize a document management dispute and now vehemently objects to a transparent process that provides much-needed oversight.”

The lawyers said the government’s move to shield what they called “purportedly classified documents” from the special master “illustrates precisely why the District Court found a special master was appropriate and necessary under the circumstances."

Why It Matters: Trump received a legal blow late in September when the 11th Circuit allowed the U.S. Department of Justice to continue investigating the classified records obtained from Mar-a-Lago — the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida estate.

Trump-appointed Florida Federal Judge Aileen Cannon had earlier denied a motion by prosecutors for a partial stay that forbade DoJ from reviewing the seized materials.

Cannon had earlier appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as special master in the case.

Trump labeled Cannon as “brilliant and courageous” on Truth Social, a platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

TMTG is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

