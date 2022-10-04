This Analyst Sees $196 For Meta? Plus Wells Fargo Slashes PT On This Stock By 96%

- B of A Securities cut the price target on Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $218 to $196. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Meta shares rose 1.9% to $141.20 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC from $12 to $0.5. Wells Fargo analyst Yanan Zhu downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Applied Genetic Technologies shares rose 5.6% to $0.28 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Envestnet, Inc. ENV from $73 to $68. Envestnet shares gained 3.2% to close at $45.83 on Monday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Bumble Inc. BMBL from $39 to $35. Bumble shares rose 3.1% to $23.10 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW from $20 to $18. Medical Properties Trust shares rose 1.3% to $11.70 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered the price target on Dow Inc. DOW from $45 to $38. Dow shares rose 2.3% to $46.34 in pre-market trading.
- UBS slashed the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $430 to $385. Domino's shares rose 2.9% to $325.68 in pre-market trading.
