Tesla, ABB And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher with the Dow Jones jumping more than 750 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA fell 19.5% to close at $14.59. Aura Biosciences announced interim Phase 2 data evaluating suprachoroidal administration of belzupacap sarotalocan for the first-line treatment of patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma presented at the AAO 2022.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT dropped 18.5% to close at $8.24. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Tech with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE fell 14% to close at $29.10. Belite Bio presented 12-month interim results of LBS-008 Phase 1b/2 study in adolescent Stargardt disease at the AAO Annual Meeting 2022.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO fell 12.8% to close at $16.16.
- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD dropped 10.4% to close at $17.00.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 10% to close at $2.44.
- Lilium N.V. LILM dropped 9.2% to close at $2.07. Lilium recently announced partnership with GlobeAir.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 8.6% to close at $242.40 after the company reported third-quarter vehicle deliveries below Wall Street expectations. Tesla said it produced 365,923 vehicles in the quarter and delivered 343,830.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX dropped 7.5% to close at $4.58.
- H&R Block, Inc. HRB fell 5.3% to settle at $40.29.
- ABB Ltd ABB dropped 5.3% to close at $24.30 after the company completed the spin off of its turbocharging business.
