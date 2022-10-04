Poshmark, Rivian Automotive And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Adeia Inc ADEA shares jumped 27.4% to $9.16 in pre-market trading after Monday's spinoff of Xperi as an independent company.

Poshmark, Inc POSH surged 11.7% to $17.39 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be bought by Korea's largest internet company, Naver Corp, for $17.90 per share in cash.

Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE gained 9.7% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 9.6% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

DLocal Limited DLO surged 9.2% to $23.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM gained 8.4% to $13.73 in pre-market trading.

gained 8.4% to $13.73 in pre-market trading. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 7.8% to $34.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on production and deliveries for the third quarter and said it remains on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. The company said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly totals ever.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA rose 6.5% to $7.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.

ASML Holding N.V. ASML gained 6.2% to $458.56 in pre-market trading.

IAC Inc. IAC gained 5.3% to $57.09 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS climbed 5% to $ 4.21 in pre-market trading.

