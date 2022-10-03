Coca-Cola Price Target Cut By This Analyst? Plus Rocket Pharmaceuticals Likely To Rally Around 306%

- Wells Fargo cut the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $66. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $56.20 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital boosted the price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from $62 to $65. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained the stock with a Buy. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.8% to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII from $35 to $28. Rent-A-Center shares gained 1.9% to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Pinterest, Inc. PINS from $22 to $23. Pinterest shares rose 0.9% to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD from $90 to $82. Church & Dwight shares fell 2% to close at $71.44 on Friday.
- JMP Securities raised the price target on Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK from $53 to $82. Cytokinetics shares fell 1% to close at $48.45 on Friday.
- Mizuho slashed the price target on Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED from $99 to $91. Consolidated Edison shares fell 2.2% to close at $85.76 on Friday.
