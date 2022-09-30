Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI rose 42% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
- SHF Holdings Inc SHFS shares rose 36.2% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition completed business combination of SHF, Safe Harbor Financial, which offers compliance services to financial institutions that serve the regulated cannabis industry.
- Arrival ARVL rose 34% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Arrival said it has produced the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory.
- WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 16% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 14.7% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday. Iveda Solutions, last month, announced a $5 million private placement.
- Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais CIG rose 10.6% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after dropping around 3% on Thursday.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 10.3% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX rose 8.5% to $32.75 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval of Relyvrio for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT rose 7.3% to $12.30 in pre-market trading.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 7% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 6.6% to $7.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Thursday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU rose 3.6% to $51.83 in pre-market trading. Micron posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q1 revenue guidance below estimates.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 33.6% to $0.1980 in pre-market trading. AVCT announced intent to effect reverse stock split.
- Rent-A-Center Inc RCII fell 20.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM shares fell 16.9% to $0.11 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Thursday. Tuesday Morning recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 15.2% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after dropping around 14% on Thursday.
- NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 9.3% to $86.45 in pre-market trading. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.
- Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO fell 9.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading following the company's recent uplisting to Nasdaq.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV fell 9.2% to $30.80 in pre-market trading after dipping around 55% on Thursday. The company recently posted a loss of $2.06 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
- Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc ALPS shares fell 6.3% to $4.96 in pre-market trading.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF shares fell 6% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. BioAffinity Technologies recently announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 5.5% to $30.61 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyPremarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas