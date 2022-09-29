Tesla To $340? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On MillerKnoll By 60%

- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Cintas Corporation CTAS from $352 to $373. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Cintas shares fell 1% to $390.46 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Paychex, Inc. PAYX from $150 to $138. Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained the stock with an Outperform. Paychex shares fell 2.8% to $114.07 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN from $217 to $224. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.6% to $211.45 on Thursday.
- Craig-Hallum lowered the price target for MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN from $50 to $20. MillerKnoll shares fell 12.8% to $17.33 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $360 to $340. Tesla shares fell 3.9% to $276.74 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target on Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR from $14.25 to $8. Aurora Innovation shares fell 5.4% to $2.30 on Thursday.
- Citigroup slashed the price target on Union Pacific Corporation UNP from $220 to $210. Union Pacific shares fell 1.1% to $199.58 on Thursday.
