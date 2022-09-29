Putin's Mouthpiece Alleges US Intelligence Controls Area Where Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks Occurred

The Russian foreign ministry alleged the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures that caused gas leaks over the Baltic Sea have occurred in an area that is “fully under control” of the U.S. intelligence agencies.

What Happened: Four gas leaks on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines were discovered this week, leading to gas bubbles on the Baltic Sea surface above the pipelines.

A spokesperson from the Vladimir Putin-led foreign ministry told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that Washington had "full control" over the waters around Denmark and Sweden where the leaks were detected.

"It happened in the trade and economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. There are NATO-centric countries," Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Soloviev Live online broadcast on Thursday, Reuters reported.

"They are countries that are completed controlled by the U.S. intelligence services."

Meanwhile, the European Union suspects sabotage was behind the leaks and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden also alleged it was an act of sabotage, with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying the leaks were due to targeted attacks on the infrastructure.

"They were not caused by natural occurrences or events or material fatigue," Habeck said.