Watch: Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks Cause 1-Km Of Gas Bubbles In Baltic Sea; Germany, Denmark, Sweden Allege Sabotage

A video released on Tuesday by Denmark's armed forces showed gas bubbles rushing to the Baltic Sea surface above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

What Happened: The video by the Danish army showed that the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over one kilometer in diameter. It noted Nord Stream 1 has two leaks northeast of Bornholm, and Nord Stream 2 has one leak south of Dueodde.

Denmark said its Defence F-16 interceptor response unit discovered the leaks.

Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO

Meanwhile, Europe was investigating the cause of damage after Germany, Denmark, and Sweden alleged it was an act of sabotage, Reuters reported.

"They were not caused by natural occurrences or events or material fatigue," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told business leaders as he alleged that the leaks were due to targeted attacks on the infrastructure.

European natural gas benchmark futures surged as much as 22% on Wednesday, the most in three weeks after Russian Gazprom warned Ukraine's Naftogaz that new arbitrations over payments might lead to Russian sanctions against it, Bloomberg reported.

