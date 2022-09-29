ñol

Kamala Harris To Discuss Kim Jong Un's Missile Launch, EV Subsidies With South Korean President At Demilitarized Zone Meet

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 29, 2022 12:10 AM | 1 min read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss North Korea’s recent attempts with ballistic missiles and Seoul’s dismay over new EV subsidies, Reuters reported.

What Happened: Harris, leading the presidential delegation to Japan, will be stopping in Seoul on Thursday to meet Yoon and other government officials.

According to White House officials, Kim Jong Un's recent ballistic missile tests ahead of Harris’ visit and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that seeks to eliminate federal tax credits for electric vehicles manufactured outside North America will be on the agenda for this meeting.

Harris’ visit to Seoul comes days after Yoon sought help from President Joe Biden in New York to address its concerns over how the new law will hurt the country's automakers.

Meanwhile, Harris will also condemn North Korea's weapons tests ahead of her first visit to the DMZ, where former President Donald Trump held talks with the dictator Kim. Pyongyang on Wednesday fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesEurasiaJoe BidenKamala HarrisYoon Suk YeolNewsPoliticsGlobalMediaGeneral