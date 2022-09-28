Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific.

What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.

"We will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo," Harris said in a speech to American sailors serving in Japan, Reuters reported.

"We will continue to support Taiwan's self-defense, consistent with our long-standing policy. Taiwan is a vibrant democracy that contributes to the global good — from technology to health, and beyond, and the United States will continue to deepen our unofficial ties."

She added that the U.S. forces would operate in the Asia-Pacific region "undaunted and unafraid" even as the U.S. expects "continued aggressive" actions by China.

"China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbors. And we have witnessed disturbing behavior in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait."

Why It's Important" The comments come days after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack. Biden's statement drew a harsh response from China that said the U.S. was sending the wrong signal to those seeking Taiwan’s independence, where it claims sovereignty.

