Kim Jong Un Fires Ballistic Missile Off North Korea Coast Ahead Of Kamala Harris' Visit To Seoul

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 28, 2022 6:29 AM | 1 min read
South Korean military said Kim Jong Un’s isolated nation North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday ahead of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harrisplanned visit to Seoul, Reuters reported

What Happened: Harris is scheduled to visit the de-militarized zone, or DMZ, separating the two Koreas on Thursday to show solidarity with the Seoul administration after North Korea’s recent attempts with ballistic missiles.

See Also: Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

This was the second test by North Korea in a week. Earlier, on Sunday, it fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast. 

The publication noted that the Japanese coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile test. 

Why It's Important: The launch comes two days after Seoul and Washington forces began their military drills in the waters off South Korea's east coast involving an aircraft carrier.

North Korea has always blamed the joint military exercises for the unrest in the Korean peninsula. It has long opposed the joint exercises on concerns that they serve as rehearsals for an invasion.

Meanwhile, in 2022 alone, North Korea has conducted more than 30 missile tests.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EurasiaKamala HarrisKim Jong UnNorth KoreaSouth KoreaNewsPoliticsGlobalGeneral