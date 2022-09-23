South Korean President Caught Calling US Lawmakers 'Idiots' On Hot Mic: 'Would Be So Humiliating For Biden If...'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was caught cursing the U.S. lawmakers on a hot mic shortly after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

What Happened: Yoon, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, met President Biden at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference.

At the conference, Biden pledged $6 billion from the U.S. to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria worldwide. This funding would require congressional approval. "It would be so humiliating for Biden if these idiots don’t pass it in Congress," Yoon was seen telling his Foreign Minister Park Jin in a video aired by South Korean broadcasters, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s presidential office denied that Yoon’s remarks were targeted at the U.S. Congress. The spokesperson said the president did not mention Biden by name, and it is being misinterpreted with a similar-sounding word in Korean. She also emphasized that by “parliament,” Yoon was referring to South Korea’s parliament, not the U.S. Congress.

Yoon received wider criticism from opposition politicians who accused him of insulting Biden and disgracing the country. The South Korean media reports initially said he was saying Biden would be embarrassed if Congress did not pass a bill relating to funding of a global initiative.

The U.S. National Security Council spokesman said it would “not comment on the hot mic comments,” according to the Post.

“Our relationship with the Republic of Korea is strong and growing,” the statement from NSC said. “President Biden counts President Yoon as a key ally. The two leaders had a good, productive meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday,” it added.

