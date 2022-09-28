Netflix To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

- Atlantic Equities raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $211 to $283. Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Netflix shares rose 1.7% to $228.25 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT from $140 to $130. Keybanc analyst Ken Newman maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies shares rose 2.1% to close at $98.60 on Monday.
- Mizuho boosted Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $207 to $270. Mizuho analyst Salim Syed upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Biogen shares rose 50.7% to $298.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler increased Truist Financial Corporation TFC price target from $52 to $55. Piper Sandler analyst Stephen Scouten upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Truist Financial rose 0.8% to $43.37 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut KLA Corporation KLAC price target from $325 to $265. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. KLA shares fell 0.8% to $305.60 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup reduced Caterpillar Inc. CAT price target from $195 to $180. Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Caterpillar shares rose 0.1% to $162.50 in pre-market trading.
