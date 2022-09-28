ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Netflix To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 9:22 AM | 1 min read
Netflix To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Atlantic Equities raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $211 to $283. Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Netflix shares rose 1.7% to $228.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT from $140 to $130. Keybanc analyst Ken Newman maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies shares rose 2.1% to close at $98.60 on Monday.
  • Mizuho boosted Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $207 to $270. Mizuho analyst Salim Syed upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Biogen shares rose 50.7% to $298.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler increased Truist Financial Corporation TFC price target from $52 to $55. Piper Sandler analyst Stephen Scouten upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Truist Financial rose 0.8% to $43.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut KLA Corporation KLAC price target from $325 to $265. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. KLA shares fell 0.8% to $305.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced Caterpillar Inc. CAT price target from $195 to $180. Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Caterpillar shares rose 0.1% to $162.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Why MindMed Is Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas