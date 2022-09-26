ñol

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 10:28 AM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16.

Top Headline


The Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined to 0 in August compared to a five-month high level of 0.29 in the previous month.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

  • LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares shot up 88% to $4.50 after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223.
  • Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO got a boost, shooting 34% to $7.08 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Melco with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $11 to $11.50.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares were also up, gaining 30% to $3.47 after amended 13G filing showed a 9.9% stake from Intracoastal Capital LLC.

 

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares tumbled 23% to $2.4413 after jumping 92% on Friday.
  • Shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN were down 16% to $44.50 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI was down, falling 16% to $3.78. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

 


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.8% to $80.13, while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,653.10.


Silver traded up 0.3% to $18.965 on Monday while copper rose 0.4% to $3.3560.


Euro zone


European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. The German DAX gained 0.1%, French CAC 40 rose 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.8%.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany fell to 84.3 in September 2022, down from market expectations of 87.0, while Spanish producer price inflation accelerated to 41.8% in August versus a revised 40.5% in the prior month.

 

Economics

 

  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

 

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 97,905,910 cases with around 1,081,710 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,572,240 cases and 528,530 deaths, while France reported over 35,157,040 COVID-19 cases with 154,880 deaths. In total, there were at least 620,376,900 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,540,610 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets