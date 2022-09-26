ñol

Bitcoin Falls Below This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 4:07 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Falls Below This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, struggled over the weekend, trading below the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also failed to climb above the $1,300 level this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded lower this morning.

XRP XRP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $923.97 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.8% to $18,915, while ETH fell by around 2.4% to $1,297 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from CorpHousing Group Inc. CHG, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • IOTA MIOTA/USD

Price: $0.3041
24-hour gain: 7.9%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $119.13
24-hour gain: 3.8%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.70
24-hour gain: 3.3%

  • Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $57.57
24-hour gain: 3.1%

  • Compound COMP/USD

Price: $63.15
24-hour gain: 1.5%


Losers

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0001962
24-hour drop: 14.5%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2496
24-hour drop: 8.3%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.59
24-hour drop: 7.4%

  • Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.3697
24-hour drop: 7.2%

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.43
24-hour drop: 6.7%

