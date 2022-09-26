Las Vegas Sands To Surge 70%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

- Citigroup raised Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS price target from $58 to $60. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained the stock with a Buy. Las Vegas Sands shares rose 0.5% to close at $35.47 on Friday.
- Wedbush cut the price target on Immunovant, Inc. IMVT from $7 to $5. UBS analyst Colin Bristow downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Immunovant shares fell 2.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut Safe Bulkers, Inc. SB price target from $5 to $4. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Safe Bulkers shares fell 2.5% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered The Western Union Company WU price target from $17 to $12. Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained the stock with an Underweight. Western Union fell 0.1% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut Celanese Corporation CE price target from $105 to $86. Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating on the stock. Celanese shares fell 3.1% to close at $91.00 on Friday.
- Loop Capital raised ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN price target from $21 to $26. Loop Capital also upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. ADTRAN shares fell 0.7% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: Cohn Robbins Holdings, Melco Resorts And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Casinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryPT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas