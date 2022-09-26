ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Las Vegas Sands To Surge 70%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
Las Vegas Sands To Surge 70%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Citigroup raised Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS price target from $58 to $60. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained the stock with a Buy. Las Vegas Sands shares rose 0.5% to close at $35.47 on Friday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target on Immunovant, Inc. IMVT from $7 to $5. UBS analyst Colin Bristow downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Immunovant shares fell 2.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut Safe Bulkers, Inc. SB price target from $5 to $4. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Safe Bulkers shares fell 2.5% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered The Western Union Company WU price target from $17 to $12. Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained the stock with an Underweight. Western Union fell 0.1% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut Celanese Corporation CE price target from $105 to $86. Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating on the stock. Celanese shares fell 3.1% to close at $91.00 on Friday.
  • Loop Capital raised ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN price target from $21 to $26. Loop Capital also upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. ADTRAN shares fell 0.7% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Cohn Robbins Holdings, Melco Resorts And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Casinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryPT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas