Cohn Robbins Holdings, Melco Resorts And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 6:24 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR shares jumped 13.5% to $8.08 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 22% on Friday.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 9.8% to $5.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC climbed 7.3% to $9.84 in pre-market trading. Allwyn AG and Cohn Robbins Holdings have mutually agreed not to proceed with their earlier proposed business combination.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS gained 6.6% to $37.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 6.4% to $1.84 in pre-market trading.
  • PG&E Corporation PCG rose 5.9% to $13.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM gained 5.7% to $27.48 in pre-market trading. Trip.com Group, last week, reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 32% year-on-year, to $598 million.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 5.4% to $62.86 in pre-market trading.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses Last Week; Fed Speakers In Focus .

