Cohn Robbins Holdings, Melco Resorts And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR shares jumped 13.5% to $8.08 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 22% on Friday.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 9.8% to $5.82 in pre-market trading.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC climbed 7.3% to $9.84 in pre-market trading. Allwyn AG and Cohn Robbins Holdings have mutually agreed not to proceed with their earlier proposed business combination.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS gained 6.6% to $37.80 in pre-market trading.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 6.4% to $1.84 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation PCG rose 5.9% to $13.35 in pre-market trading.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM gained 5.7% to $27.48 in pre-market trading. Trip.com Group, last week, reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 32% year-on-year, to $598 million.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 5.4% to $62.86 in pre-market trading.
Also check this out: US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses Last Week; Fed Speakers In Focus .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: big gainersCasinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas