Russian Lawmaker Demands Travel-Ban On Men Of Fighting Age After Putin's Military Order Forces Many To Flee

A senior Russian lawmaker demanded that men of fighting age be banned from traveling abroad after President Vladimir Putin’s partial military mobilization forced many people to flee the country.

What Happened: "Everyone who is of conscription age should be banned from traveling abroad in the current situation," Sergei Tsekov, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, told RIA news agency, according to Reuters.

Sergei's comments came amid growing public concern that wider border closures would be announced to stop people from fleeing the country.

Since Russia announced a partial call-up of reservists to fight in Ukraine last week, one-way flights out of the country have been selling out fast. Moreover, residents were found looking at different options on Google to escape Putin’s partial mobilization. Google Trends data revealed that “How to leave Russia” and “How to break limbs painlessly” were among some of the top searches in the country a few days ago.

Another politician downplayed the idea of border closure and said that Putin was providing support measures to those being called up by the military. "I would like to invite all colleagues (instead of inflaming the situation) to pay attention to the issues of social support for citizens who are subject to mobilization...," Andrei Klishas, a member of the Federation Council, said.

Meanwhile, Russia declared that those who are summoned to fight in the war will have their employment contracts suspended but not terminated. Their time spent serving in the military will be considered experience, according to RIA News.

"The employee's job will remain, and he will be able to return to his usual duties at the same enterprise as before the service," the Kremlin’s press service said, quoting Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

