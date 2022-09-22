Is Putin's Latest Order Making Russians Flee? Most Flights Out Of The Country Sell Out, Others Priced Sky-High

One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast — some had even run out of tickets — after President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in the country on Wednesday amid setbacks in the Ukraine war.

What Happened: Flights to the nearest visa-free countries — Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan — were either sold out or exorbitantly priced due to the increased demand.

The Google Flights data showed that the flights to Baku, which were priced at $144 a day ago, zoomed past $800 after Putin’s decree.

At the same time, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot was out of tickets to Istanbul. The next direct flight was available only after September 29 at $1,226 for an Economy Lite seat.

Similarly, Turkish Airlines flights to Instanbul were unavailable till September 24, and the prices skyrocketed after that.

Other than fleeing Russia, the residents were looking at many different options on Google to escape Putin’s partial mobilization. Google Trends data revealed that “How to leave Russia” and “How to break limbs painlessly” were among some of the top searches on Wednesday in the country.

The authorities were chasing the men who had already served in the military and handing them written notices in their offices, and at their homes, the Washington Post reported.

Even in some cases, the publication noted, they were abruptly stopped on the streets, had their identity documents checked, and were told to appear for a health check-up.

One Moscow resident told The New York Times, “they’ve been chasing me since February, trying to offer me a contract." Several others who received notices told the publication that a 15-day military training would begin on Monday.

Meanwhile, Russian security forces also detained over 1,300 civilians on Wednesday after protests around the country broke out denouncing the President's decision of partial mobilization.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre-long border with Russia, said traffic from Putin’s nation had "intensified" last night. "The number clearly has picked up," the Finnish border guard's head of international affairs, Matti Pitkaniitty, told Reuters.