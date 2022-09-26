Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Vladimir Putin’s threat of nuclear weapons use “could be a reality.”

What Happened: “He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

This came after Putin last week, in his rare televised address, warned the world that his country would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, adding that he “has various means of destruction…more modern than those of NATO countries.”

According to Zelenskyy, “maybe yesterday it was bluff,” but “now, it could be a reality.” “They started threatening us with nuclear weapons. Will the world depend on one country or one person? The world has to make a decision. We have made our decision. We will not depend on one person, who is not a citizen of our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. on Sunday once again reiterated its warning of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. "If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC's "Meet the Press" television program.

