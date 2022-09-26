Li Auto Cuts Q3 Delivery Outlook Hit By Supply Chain Woes

- Li Auto Inc LI has cut its third-quarter vehicle delivery outlook to 25,500.
- The previous outlook provided by the company was 27,000 - 29,000 units.
- The guidance downgrade is due to the continuation of the supply chain bottleneck, said Li.
- The company plans to collaborate closely with its supply chain partners to resolve the issue and accelerate production.
- Li’s Q2 deliveries fell 9.6% sequentially, and revenue grew 73% Y/Y.
- The Chinese company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 2.84% at $24.29 in premarket on the last check Monday.
