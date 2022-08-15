- Li Auto Inc LI reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 73% year-on-year to RMB8.73 billion ($1.30 billion), beating the consensus of $1.12 billion.
- Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB(0.17) or $(0.02), against the consensus of $(0.06).
- Deliveries of Li ONEs jumped 63.2% Y/Y to 28,687 vehicles. Deliveries fell 9.6% Q/Q.
- Vehicle margin rose 250 basis points Y/Y to 21.2%.
- Also Read: Li Auto July Deliveries Fall 20% Sequentially, EV Maker Points To Strong Orders For New Smart SUV
- The gross profit increased 97.1% Y/Y to RMB1.88 billion ($280.4 million), with the margin expanding 260 basis points to 21.5%.
- The operating loss for the quarter expanded to RMB(978.5) million or $(146.1) million versus RMB(535.9) million last year.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $8.01 billion as of June 30, 2022.
- Cash provided by operating activities fell 19.8% Y/Y to RMB1.1 billion ($168.6 million) with a free cash flow of RMB451.7 million ($67.4 million).
- As of June 30, 2022, the company had 247 retail stores covering 113 cities, as well as 308 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 226 cities.
- Outlook: Li Auto sees Q3 vehicle deliveries of 27,000 - 29,000.
- The company expects Q3 revenue of RMB8.96 billion ($1.34 billion) – RMB9.56 billion ($1.43 billion), against the consensus of $2.02 billion.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 6.46% at $30.39 in premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.