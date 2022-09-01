by

Li Auto Inc LI said it delivered 4,571 vehicles in August 2022, down 52% year-on-year and 56% sequentialy.

The cumulative deliveries reached 199,484 as of the end of August.

Li started deliveries of its flagship smart SUV, Li L9.

The company is planning to launch and start delivery of its large premium smart SUV, Li L8, in early November.

Li had 265 retail stores in 118 cities as of August 31, 2022.

Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $28.20 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

LI shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $28.20 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

