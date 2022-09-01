ñol

Li Auto August Delivery Falls 52%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 6:06 AM | 1 min read
Li Auto August Delivery Falls 52%
  • Li Auto Inc LI said it delivered 4,571 vehicles in August 2022, down 52% year-on-year and 56% sequentialy.
  • The cumulative deliveries reached 199,484 as of the end of August.
  • Li started deliveries of its flagship smart SUV, Li L9.
  • The company is planning to launch and start delivery of its large premium smart SUV, Li L8, in early November.
  • Li had 265 retail stores in 118 cities as of August 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $28.20 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

