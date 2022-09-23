Apple Just Snagged 'Breaking Bad' Creator's Upcoming 'Untitled' Show

Apple Inc AAPL streaming platform Apple TV+ will be the home of “Breaking Bad” fame Vince Gilligan’s upcoming show.

What Happened: The show, “Untitled Vince Gilligan Project,” will reportedly feature Rhea Seehorn, who played attorney Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” — a spinoff that emerged after Breaking Bad.

Gilligan said, “After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?”

“It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her,” said the writer, producer and director in a statement, reported The Verge.

Why It Matters: Breaking Bad aired its final episode in 2013, a show commended by fans for its final episode, which “rang true.”

"Better Call Saul" concluded more recently on Aug. 15 after premiering in Feb. 2015. Notably, both these shows were streamed on rival Netflix Inc’s NFLX platform.

Apple TV+ has seen success with shows like “Ted Lasso,” which won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons. Other hits on the platform include “Severance” and “The Morning Show.”

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 0.6% lower at $152.74 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

