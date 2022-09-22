Morgan Stanley Bats For Nike's Outlook Cut Due To Unfavorable Environment

- Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Nike Inc NKE and lowered the price target from $149 to $129.
- The analyst believes both the topline and gross margin for Q1 FY23 could come in shy of consensus/guidance on softer demand and imbalanced inventory in North America and Europe, as well as forex headwinds.
- In the analyst's view, softer demand trends in the company's two largest geographies (together 66% of FY22 total sales) likely prove enough to offset her view for potential Greater China topline upside.
- Also, she anticipates selling, general, and administrative expenses conservatism and a stronger China bounce back are enough to offset North America, Europe weakness, and gross margin pressure, enabling Nike to deliver an EPS of $0.90 in Q1, much near the estimate of $0.92.
- In Straton's sportswear channel checks last week, sportswear retailers highlighted slowing summer demand trends, and industry-wide assortment imbalances on late/canceled deliveries have resulted in higher year-on-year promotional/discounting activity, denoting margin pressure.
- Since the macroeconomic trends have deteriorated since Nike's last guidance in June, the analyst feels the FY23 outlook likely needs to come down.
- While the long-term opportunity remains compelling, macroeconomic deterioration & limited visibility makes the current discounted valuation fair, in Straton's view.
- Price Action: NKE shares are trading lower by 1.32% at $98.47 on the last check Thursday.
