ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

General Mills Has Room For Further Guidance Boost, Says Credit Suisse

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 1:04 PM | 1 min read
General Mills Has Room For Further Guidance Boost, Says Credit Suisse
  • Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS and raised the price target to $77 from $74.
  • Contrary to the expectations, Q1 FY23 gross margin turned expansionary in the quarter, owing to strong elasticity and less bad operating deleverage.
  • The company did not raise its inflation outlook by a material amount, noted Moskow.
  • RelatedGeneral Mills Boosts FY23 Outlook Post Q1 Results
  • The analyst thinks General Mills' performance was better than its peers, including, Kraft Heinz Co KHCHormel Foods Corp HRL, and McCormick & Company Inc MKC, which recently warned about higher costs in Q3.
  • Also ReadMcCormick Shares Drop After Gloomy Outlook
  • In addition to the outlook boost, the company has a lot of flexibility to ramp up its profit guidance again, if merited, noted Moskow.
  • Sales growth deceleration from consumer mobility and elasticity of demand from higher pricing represents the main risk to the target price, said the analyst.
  • Price Action: GIS shares are trading higher by 1.43% at $80.86 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsGeneral