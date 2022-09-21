ñol

General Mills Boosts FY23 Outlook Post Q1 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read
General Mills Boosts FY23 Outlook Post Q1 Results
  • General Mills Inc GIS reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $4.717 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $4.72 billion.
  • North America Retail segment sales increased 10% Y/Y to $2.98 billion. Pet segment sales increased 19% to $580 million, while International segment sales fell 30% to $652 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.11 topped the consensus of $1.00.
  • The gross margin contracted 450 basis points Y/Y to 30.7%. Adjusted gross margin rose 20 basis points to 34.9%.
  • Also ReadMorgan Stanley Expects Solid Q1 Earnings From General Mills
  • The operating margin expanded 440 basis points to 23%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 29% to $1.1 billion.
  • General Mills held $594.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 28, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $389 million.
  • General Mills Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening, said, "Given the strength of our first-quarter results and confidence in our ability to adapt to continued volatility ahead, we are increasing our full-year outlook for net sales, operating profit, and EPS growth."
  • Outlook: General Mills raised FY23 Organic net sales growth guidance to 6% - 7% from 4% - 5$%.
  • The company sees an FY23 constant-currency adjusted EPS growth of 2% - 5% increase in constant currency (prior view flat - up 3%).
  • Price Action: GIS shares are trading higher by 2.57% at $77.35 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

