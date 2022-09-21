General Mills Boosts FY23 Outlook Post Q1 Results

by

General Mills Inc GIS reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $4.717 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $4.72 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $1.11 topped the consensus of $1.00.

The gross margin contracted 450 basis points Y/Y to 30.7%. Adjusted gross margin rose 20 basis points to 34.9%.

General Mills held $594.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 28, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $389 million.

Outlook : General Mills raised FY23 Organic net sales growth guidance to 6% - 7% from 4% - 5$%.

Price Action: GIS shares are trading higher by 2.57% at $77.35 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

