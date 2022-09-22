HC Wainwright Cuts Price Target On This Stock By 50%? Also This Analyst Slashes PT On Cisco

Barclays cut the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $56 to $46. Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cisco shares rose 0.1% to $41.61 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan raised the price target for Vulcan Materials Company VMC from $170 to $185. JP Morgan analyst Adrian Huerta maintained the stock with a Neutral. Vulcan Materials shares fell 0.1% to $160.30 in pre-market trading.

Truist Securities cut the price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW from $117 to $112. Edwards Lifesciences shares fell 0.4% to $84.85 in pre-market trading.

Baird reduced the price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH from $78 to $76. Cognizant Technology shares fell 0.3% to $59.90 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS from $4 to $2. VIQ Solutions shares fell 7.9% to close at $0.65 on Wednesday.

Piper Sandler boosted the price target for TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC from $13 to $17. TPI Composites shares fell 0.1% to $14.22 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho cut the price target on Block, Inc. SQ from $125 to $57. Block shares fell 1.8% to $58.40 in pre-market trading.

