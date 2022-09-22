ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

HC Wainwright Cuts Price Target On This Stock By 50%? Also This Analyst Slashes PT On Cisco

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read
HC Wainwright Cuts Price Target On This Stock By 50%? Also This Analyst Slashes PT On Cisco
  • Barclays cut the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $56 to $46. Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cisco shares rose 0.1% to $41.61 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Vulcan Materials Company VMC from $170 to $185. JP Morgan analyst Adrian Huerta maintained the stock with a Neutral. Vulcan Materials shares fell 0.1% to $160.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities cut the price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW from $117 to $112. Edwards Lifesciences shares fell 0.4% to $84.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird reduced the price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH from $78 to $76. Cognizant Technology shares fell 0.3% to $59.90 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS from $4 to $2. VIQ Solutions shares fell 7.9% to close at $0.65 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC from $13 to $17. TPI Composites shares fell 0.1% to $14.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Block, Inc. SQ from $125 to $57. Block shares fell 1.8% to $58.40 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: H.B. Fuller, Lennar And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas