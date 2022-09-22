H.B. Fuller, Lennar And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

Geron Corporation GERN climbed 8.6% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Wednesday.

climbed 8.6% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Wednesday. SmartRent, Inc. SMRT rose 8.1% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

rose 8.1% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD climbed 8% to $78.70 in pre-market trading.

climbed 8% to $78.70 in pre-market trading. Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO gained 7.7% to $6.30 in pre-market trading.

gained 7.7% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. Nayax Ltd. NYAX gained 7.1% to $29.91 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Wednesday.

gained 7.1% to $29.91 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB rose 6.3% to $9.14 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank said its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York, and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas have raised their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25%.

rose 6.3% to $9.14 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank said its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York, and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas have raised their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25%. H.B. Fuller Company FUL rose 2.3% to $61.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance and raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

rose 2.3% to $61.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance and raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance range. Lennar Corporation LEN rose 1.5% to $77.09 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Rise Following Wednesday's Plunge.