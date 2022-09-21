General Mills, Apollo Medical And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares jumped 28.3% to $93.00 after dropping 21% on Tuesday.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY rose 16.6% to $2.11.
- FREYR Battery FREY gained 14.5% to $15.05. Morgan Stanley maintained FREYR Battery with an Overweight and raised the price target from $18 to $26.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH rose 10.5% to $43.26. William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical with an Outperform rating.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL gained 9.6% to $3.25. Tellurian shares tumbled 24% on Tuesday after the company withdrew its proposed public offering of senior secured notes and warrants.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose 7.6% to $5.08. Stitch Fix reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP gained 7.6% to $68.32 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $77.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND climbed 7.1% to $17.17. Beyond Meat suspended its Chief Operating Officer, Doug Ramsey, effective immediately.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT gained 7.1% to $1.96.
- General Mills, Inc. GIS rose 6.8% to $80.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and raised FY23 organic net sales growth guidance.
- Tutor Perini Corporation TPC gained 6.8% to $7.24. Tutor Perini was selected as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA rose 6% to $3.1150.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 5.8% to $10.86.
