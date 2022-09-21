ñol

Beyond Meat To Dip Over 50%? Also This Analyst Slashes PT On NIKE

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 9:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND from $9 to $8. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained the stock with an Underweight. Beyond Meat shares rose 0.7% to $16.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $116 to $113. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained the stock with a Neutral. NIKE shares rose 0.2% to $102.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on HF Sinclair Corporation DINO from $62 to $55. HF Sinclair shares fell 0.2% to $52.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho reduced the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $75 to $56. Micron shares fell 1.8% to $49.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX from $8 to $6. Stitch Fix shares fell 5.1% to $4.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG from $1,850 to $1,950. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,701.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from $298 to $303. Estée Lauder shares rose 2.7% to $246.01 on Tuesday.

