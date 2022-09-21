Why ECMOHO Is Trading Lower By 29%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 17.8% to $0.0942 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares rose 14.2% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. AgriFORCE recently announced the launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour.
- Edgio, Inc. EGIO rose 13.1% to $3.45 in pre-market trading. Edgio reported the completion of its most successful week by setting all-time traffic record.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 12.7% to $0.1601 in pre-market trading after the company reported results of its special meeting of stockholders and a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 12.6% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 12.5% to $81.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 21% on Tuesday.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO rose 10.9% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Tuesday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 9.1% to $0.67 in pre-market trading.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT rose 9% to $0.3609 in pre-market trading. WindTree, last month, entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC rose 8.8% to $20.25 in pre-market trading. Digital World Acquisition shares dropped 17% on Tuesday following an FT report suggesting investors in the SPAC are pushing for better terms in a financing package.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 7.4% to $8.90 in pre-market trading. Macquarie, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Getty Images with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $8.25.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN rose 8% to $0.1860 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 7.8% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after dropping 67% on Tuesday.
- Paysafe Limited PSFE rose 7.7% to $1.67 in pre-market trading. Paysafe disclosed a new partnership with Spreedly to offer Paysafe’s payment gateway to Spreedly’s international merchant base.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU rose 7.7% to $0.9850 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Tuesday.
Losers
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 29.1% to $0.0822 in pre-market trading after the company said it received delisting notice from the Nasdaq.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR fell 24.9% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. SOBR Safe shares jumped around 233% on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 20.5% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Tuesday.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 12.4% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. SMSI shares fell 11.9% to $2.37 in pre-market trading.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares fell 10.8% to $9.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 86% on Tuesday.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX fell 10% to $4.25 in pre-market trading as the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 9.8% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 8.3% to $0.4111 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 7.8% to $6.32 in pre-market trading. bluebird bio shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $8 to $10.
- Zovio Inc ZVO fell 7.4% to $0.1808 in pre-market trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX fell 6.8% to $0.2369 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN fell 5.3% to $32.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Tuesday.
