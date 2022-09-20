Ford, Evotec And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares tumbled 56.6% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares declined 9.8% to $83.00 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Monday.

Valneva SE VALN shares dropped 8.6% to $12.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Monday. Valneva and IDT Biologika will terminate their collaboration following the delivery of inactivated COVID-19 bulk vaccine to Valneva and considering the current order levels and existing inventories.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB shares dropped 7.7% to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Seres Therapeutics recently announced it completed the rolling submission process for its BLA to the FDA for SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection.

Ocugen, Inc. OCGN declines 5.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.

Evotec SE EVO shares dropped 5.2% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. Evotec Biologics was awarded up to $49.9 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense under Accelerated Antibodies Program.

Ford Motor Company F dropped 4.8% to $14.21 in pre-market trading after the company previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.

Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 4.2% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.

