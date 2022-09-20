Ford, Evotec And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares tumbled 56.6% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares declined 9.8% to $83.00 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Monday.
- Valneva SE VALN shares dropped 8.6% to $12.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Monday. Valneva and IDT Biologika will terminate their collaboration following the delivery of inactivated COVID-19 bulk vaccine to Valneva and considering the current order levels and existing inventories.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB shares dropped 7.7% to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Seres Therapeutics recently announced it completed the rolling submission process for its BLA to the FDA for SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN declines 5.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- Evotec SE EVO shares dropped 5.2% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. Evotec Biologics was awarded up to $49.9 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense under Accelerated Antibodies Program.
- Ford Motor Company F dropped 4.8% to $14.21 in pre-market trading after the company previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 4.2% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
Also check this out: Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Pre-Market MoversTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas