Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ravencoin CRYPTO: RVN) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $943.64 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.8%. BTC was trading higher by around 5.7% to $19,509, while ETH rose by around 5.9% to $1,368 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.0345

24-hour gain: 16.8%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003059

24-hour gain: 13.2%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2524

24-hour gain: 11.5%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.83

24-hour gain: 11.4%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.81

24-hour gain: 11.1%

Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $2.83

24-hour gain: 10.1%

Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $1.55

24-hour gain: 9.9%

XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.38

24-hour gain: 9.9%

Losers

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.04166

24-hour drop: 1.7%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.54

24-hour drop: 0.5%