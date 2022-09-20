ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 3:51 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ravencoin CRYPTO: RVN) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $943.64 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.8%. BTC was trading higher by around 5.7% to $19,509, while ETH rose by around 5.9% to $1,368 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG and Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

 

Gainers

 

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.0345
24-hour gain: 16.8%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003059
24-hour gain: 13.2%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2524
24-hour gain: 11.5%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.83
24-hour gain: 11.4%

  • ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.81
24-hour gain: 11.1%

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $2.83
24-hour gain: 10.1%

  • Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $1.55
24-hour gain: 9.9%

  • XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.38
24-hour gain: 9.9%

 

Losers

  • Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.04166
24-hour drop: 1.7%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.54
24-hour drop: 0.5%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month