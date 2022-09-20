Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.
TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ravencoin CRYPTO: RVN) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $943.64 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.8%. BTC was trading higher by around 5.7% to $19,509, while ETH rose by around 5.9% to $1,368 on Tuesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG and Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.0345
24-hour gain: 16.8%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0003059
24-hour gain: 13.2%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2524
24-hour gain: 11.5%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.83
24-hour gain: 11.4%
- ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $5.81
24-hour gain: 11.1%
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $2.83
24-hour gain: 10.1%
- Kava KAVA/USD
Price: $1.55
24-hour gain: 9.9%
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.38
24-hour gain: 9.9%
Losers
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.04166
24-hour drop: 1.7%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.54
24-hour drop: 0.5%
