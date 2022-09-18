ñol

As Biden Lambasts Trump Over Mar-A-Lago Case, Former POTUS Says He's Heading To Scene Of 'Unjust' Raid

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 18, 2022 11:45 PM | 2 min read

President Joe Biden was critical of Donald Trump’s handling of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence.

What Happened: Biden, in an appearance on CBS’ 60 Minutes program, said he had not “personally spoken” with anyone on the investigation surrounding the documents, reported The Hill.

The president also reportedly repeated that he was not given advance notice of the search for sensitive papers, conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, at Trump’s Florida home.

When he was asked by the interviewer, Scott Pelley, about a photograph that showed top-secret documents laid on the floor of Mar-a-Lago, he said, “How that could possibly happen. How one — anyone could be that irresponsible.” 

Biden said, “I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods? By that, I mean names of people who helped… And it just — totally irresponsible.”

Why It Matters: On Aug. 8, Trump said the FBI was raiding Mar-a-Lago and said it was “dark times for our Nation.”

The raid yielded a document pertaining to the nuclear capabilities of a foreign government, according to a prior report.

The FBI reportedly recovered more than 300 classified documents from the Trump residence this year.

On Sunday, Trump said on Truth Social that he would soon be heading to Mar-a-Lago, which he called “the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In” while referring to the raid.

Screenshot Of Donald Trump's Truth Social Post

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

