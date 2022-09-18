ñol

Did Trump Just Mainstream QAnon At 'Cult-Like' Ohio Rally? Here's What Videos, Photos Show

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 18, 2022 10:39 PM | 2 min read
Did Trump Just Mainstream QAnon At 'Cult-Like' Ohio Rally? Here's What Videos, Photos Show

Former President Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio reportedly ended on a strange note on account of gestures from the crowd and the use of a piece of music.

What Happened: The music played as the rally concluded was not identified conclusively, but some said it was titled “WWG1WGA” — which could be a condensed version of the QAnon slogan “Where we go one, we go all,” reported RollingStone, citing The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a video of the rally where the music can be heard in the background as the former U.S. leader delivered his concluding monologue. Rupar described the moment as “hypnotic” and “very cult-like.”

A portion of the rally-goers in Ohio also raised their hands in a strange salute, a photo of which was shared by Reuters North America Editor Corinne Perkins on Twitter. 

Why It Matters: QAnon is considered to be a political conspiracy theory that came to the fore in 2017.

The movement’s supporters have been linked to violent acts such as kidnappings and at least one murder, reported The Guardian.

Adherents of QAnon reportedly believe Trump is trying to save the world from a cabal of satanic pedophiles.

Recently Trump shared a picture of himself on Truth Social in which he can be seen wearing a Q lapel pin. The image was overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming” — a reference to QAnon lore, according to RollingStone.

Truth Social is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpOhioQAnonTRUTH SocialNewsPoliticsTop StoriesMediaGeneral