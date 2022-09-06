Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate yielded a document that contained information on a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, according to a report.

What Happened: The document was found in a search conducted by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation last month, according to people familiar with the matter, reported The Washington Post.

The information about the foreign government’s nuclear-defense plans was reportedly found among a trove of 100 documents in a court-approved search that took place on Aug. 8.

Among these documents, some were marked “HCS," a category of highly classified government documents that refers to “HUMINT Control Systems” — which are put in place to protect intelligence gathered from human sources, reported the Post.

Why It Matters: The Washington Post's sources did not identify the foreign government or offer information about where exactly the document was found in Trump's estate or additional details about the U.S. Department of Justice investigations.

The FBI has reportedly recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago this year. Some of these documents contain such closely guarded U.S. operations that even senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.

In the aftermath of the search, Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), “Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the DOJ.”

Trump’s comments were in relation to an affidavit that was unsealed last month and was related to the FBI search.

TMTG is set to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, but shareholders of the blank-check firm on Tuesday rejected a proposal to extend the deadline of the merger.

