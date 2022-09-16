Despite Subscriber Loss, This Bullish Netflix Analyst Says The Streaming Giant Poised To Lead The Pack

- Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised the firm's price target on Netflix Inc NFLX to $305 from $275 and reiterated a Buy.
- He acknowledged that Netflix failed to add subscribers and only generated a fraction of FCF.
- However, Hollywood has a wide array of levers like ad tiers, bundling, and windowing to maximize revenues. Bazinet explored these levers for both Netflix and Disney.
- His analysis suggests Netflix has more opportunities to improve its free cash flow relative to Walt Disney Co DIS.
- Disney already sells advertising on Hulu and ESPN+, and Netflix's viewership per user is more significant than Disney's, allowing Netflix to lower prices more aggressively on the advertising tier.
- Further, Netflix may have opportunities to release films theatrically and license-produced content.
- Netflix is Bazinet's preferred way to express his bullish view on subscription video-on-demand.
- He expects SVOD sentiment to improve and also maintains a Buy on Disney.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.89% at $237.47 on the last check Friday.
