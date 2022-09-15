Trump Supporter Bolduc Says Biden 'Legitimate President Of Our Country' Day After Narrow Republican Primary Win

Don Bolduc, who previously backed former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, has reportedly changed his mind.

What Happened: The New Hampshire senatorial candidate said, “I have come to the conclusion, and I want to be definitive on this, the election was not stolen,” said Bolduc in an interview with Fox News, reported Reuters.

Bolduc also acknowledged that President Joe Biden was rightfully elected.

“Elections have consequences. And unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country.”

Why It Matters: The former U.S. Army brigadier general reportedly secured a narrow victory in the Republican primary just a day ago.

During the primary elections, Bolduc said he believed Trump’s false claims that the former U.S. leader had won the 2020 election, according to Reuters.

Bolduc will now take on Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, according to the report.

The hard-right Republican also reportedly brought up abolishing the Federal Bureau of Investigation after it raided Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home.

Trump recently decried raids on his allies by the FBI on Truth Social. He said, “We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State.”

Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

