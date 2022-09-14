ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Trump Says US 'Laughing Stock All Over The World' As Supporter 'Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell Alleges FBI Seized His Phone

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 14, 2022 6:12 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Mike Lindell's phone was reportedly seized by the FBI
  • The seizure takes place after phones of two top Trump aides were seized earlier by DoJ
  • Trump said seizure of the 'Pillow Guy's' phone shows 'we are now living in a weaponized police state'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a well-known supporter of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that his phone was seized by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

What Happened: “They took my phone,” Lindell said, reported the Daily Beast, saying the publication talked to him on the phone.

Lindell shared his experience on his Facebook t where he said he had stopped at a Hardee’s drive-through in Minnesota while returning from a hunting trip when cars pulled up and surrounded his vehicle by alleged FBI agents.


“I got bad news, we’re taking your cellphone,” one of the agents is said to have told Lindell, according to the Facebook post.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock 

Why It Matters: The executive purportedly asked the FBI agents to arrest him, but they said they were there to ask him “some questions.”

Lindell said he was asked questions about Dominion Voting Systems — a purveyor of electronic voting hardware and Douglas Frank — a high school Mathematics teacher who, according to a Washington Post report, alleged an algorithm was used to rig the 2020 elections.

The MyPillow CEO said that the FBI was looking for information regarding Dennis Montgomery — another election fraud conspiracy theorist.

It was reported earlier that the mobile phones of two top advisers to Trump — Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman — were also seized by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trump shared the news of the seizure of Lidell’s phone on Truth Social by saying “‘THE Pillow Guy," was just raided by the FBI. "We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State,” the former president added.

Screenshot From Donald Trump's Truth Social Post

Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC

Read Next: Biden Doesn't Want You To Worry About Today's Market Crash Or Inflation Numbers: 'Economy Is Still Strong'

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpMike LindellMyPillowNewsPoliticsSmall CapGeneral