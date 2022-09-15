Mike Pompeo, who served as a Secretary of State in President Donald Trump’s administration, said recently he’s lining up his ducks for a shot at his former boss’ job in 2024.

What Happened: Pompeo told a gathering of over 1000 people at the Navy Pier in Chicago this week that he’s getting a team in place for a presidential run in 2024.

“We’ve got a team in Iowa, a team in New Hampshire and South Carolina. And that’s not random. We are doing the things one would do to get ready,” said Pompeo, according to Politico.

“In the end, the American people, I pray, will make a good decision about who's going to be their next leader"

Taking a jab at Trump, Pompeo said, “I hope he enjoys retirement.” The former secretary said he was “deeply grateful” for being hired by the former U.S. president.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Pompeo, a former CIA director, replaced Rex Tillerson as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State between 2018 and 2021.

Pompeo was a vocal critic of the Iran nuclear deal. He is also a supporter of the National Security Agency and wanted “legal and bureaucratic impediments to surveillance” removed, according to a prior report.

A recent poll indicates that Americans don’t want either Trump or President Joe Biden to run for president in 2024.

Trump said recently he was ahead of Biden in three states, citing a conservative poll he shared on Truth Social.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group and is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Read Next: Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo Could Be Targeted By Iran As Payback For Qassem Soleimani Killing: Report

Photo via Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia