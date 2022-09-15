ñol

This Analyst Slashes Price Target On AMD, NVIDIA; Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 9:52 AM | 1 min read
This Analyst Slashes Price Target On AMD, NVIDIA; Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here
  • Mizuho cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $225 to $205. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with a Buy rating. NVIDIA shares rose 0.4% to $131.65 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $140 to $125. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with a Buy. AMD shares fell 0.6% to $76.97 on Thursday.
  • Wolfe Research raised the price target on PBF Energy Inc. PBF from $36 to $49. PBF Energy shares fell 7.4% to $28.17 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Sprinklr, Inc. CXM from $12 to $13. Sprinklr shares fell 2.4% to $10.70 on Thursday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target on WEX Inc. WEX from $220 to $211. WEX shares fell 0.8% to $152.43 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Boston Properties, Inc. BXP from $100 to $90. Boston Properties shares rose 0.7% to $84.31 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $93 to $101. Starbucks shares fell 0.3% to $92.44 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas