- Mizuho cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $225 to $205. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with a Buy rating. NVIDIA shares rose 0.4% to $131.65 on Thursday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $140 to $125. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with a Buy. AMD shares fell 0.6% to $76.97 on Thursday.
- Wolfe Research raised the price target on PBF Energy Inc. PBF from $36 to $49. PBF Energy shares fell 7.4% to $28.17 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Sprinklr, Inc. CXM from $12 to $13. Sprinklr shares fell 2.4% to $10.70 on Thursday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on WEX Inc. WEX from $220 to $211. WEX shares fell 0.8% to $152.43 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Boston Properties, Inc. BXP from $100 to $90. Boston Properties shares rose 0.7% to $84.31 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $93 to $101. Starbucks shares fell 0.3% to $92.44 on Thursday.
Check out this: Netflix To Surge More Than 30%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $24 For Nordstrom
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.