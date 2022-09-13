

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones tumbling more than 800 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO surged 186% to $47.69 as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis.

surged 186% to $47.69 as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares gained 111% to $25.88 after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups.

shares gained 111% to $25.88 after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups. VNET Group, Inc. VNET jumped 30.7% to $6.13 after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal.

jumped 30.7% to $6.13 after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal. Planet Labs PBC PL rose 15.1% to $6.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.

rose 15.1% to $6.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX gained 13.3% to $17.16. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. in S&P Smallcap 600 on September 15.

gained 13.3% to $17.16. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. in S&P Smallcap 600 on September 15. Aehr Test Systems AEHR rose 11.4% to $15.70 after the company received a wafer level burn-in system order.

rose 11.4% to $15.70 after the company received a wafer level burn-in system order. Celularity Inc. CELU rose 11.3% to $2.6050.

rose 11.3% to $2.6050. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA jumped 8.3% to $12.90. Entrada Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.

jumped 8.3% to $12.90. Entrada Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share. LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 6.9% to $17.13. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26.

gained 6.9% to $17.13. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE jumped 5.9% to $6.98. Truist Securities maintained Concert Pharma with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $25.

jumped 5.9% to $6.98. Truist Securities maintained Concert Pharma with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $25. Li Auto Inc. LI gained 4.2% to $27.14.

gained 4.2% to $27.14. Core & Main, Inc. CNM rose 3.7% to $25.40 following upbeat Q2 results.