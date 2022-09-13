ñol

Planet Labs, Core & Main And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 11:30 AM | 2 min read


U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones tumbling more than 800 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO surged 186% to $47.69 as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares gained 111% to $25.88 after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups.
  • VNET Group, Inc. VNET jumped 30.7% to $6.13 after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal.
  • Planet Labs PBC PL rose 15.1% to $6.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX gained 13.3% to $17.16. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. in S&P Smallcap 600 on September 15.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR rose 11.4% to $15.70 after the company received a wafer level burn-in system order.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU rose 11.3% to $2.6050.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA jumped 8.3% to $12.90. Entrada Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 6.9% to $17.13. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE jumped 5.9% to $6.98. Truist Securities maintained Concert Pharma with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $25.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI gained 4.2% to $27.14.
  • Core & Main, Inc. CNM rose 3.7% to $25.40 following upbeat Q2 results.

Posted In: big gainersDiversified ChemicalsMaterialsTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas