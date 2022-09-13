- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT from $7 to $4. Rent the Runway shares fell 30.6% to trade at $3.42 on Tuesday.
- Truist Securities cut the price target on AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB from $50 to $28. AnaptysBio shares fell 8% to $23.73 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan increased Oracle Corporation ORCL price target from $82 to $84. Oracle shares fell 0.2% to $76.94 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP from $75 to $92. CoStar Group shares fell 0.9% to $77.73 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted price target for Seagen Inc. SGEN from $152 to $160. Seagen shares fell 2.2% to $146.77 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James increased the price target on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI from $70 to $73. Texas Capital Bancshares shares fell 1.1% to $60.66 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut the price target for SiTime Corporation SITM from $195 to $130. SiTime fell 10.1% to $92.61 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target on Braze, Inc. BRZE from $37 to $48. Braze fell 15.2% to $36.90 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on Adobe Inc. ADBE from $420 to $435. Adobe shares fell 4.7% to $377.67 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Health Catalyst, Inc HCAT from $21 to $11. Health Catalyst shares fell 7.4% to $10.67 on Tuesday.
