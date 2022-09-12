U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.84% to 32,421.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.14% to 12,249.84. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.04% to 4,109.73.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Borr Drilling Limited BORR, up 8% and Dynagas LNG Partners LP DLNG up 6%.



In trading on Monday, utilities shares rose by just 0.01%.



Top Headline



Yum! Brands Inc YUM Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through June 30, 2024.

Equities Trading UP

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares shot up 71% to $39.54 after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.

Equities Trading DOWN

Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares tumbled 19% to $3.36. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $88.55, while gold traded up 0.5% at $1,736.60.



Silver traded up 4.8% to $19.66 on Monday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.6015.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.7%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.6%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 2%. The German DAX gained 2.5%, French CAC 40 rose 2.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 2.5%.

Industrial production in the UK dropped by 0.3% from a month ago in July versus a 0.9% drop in the previous month. The country’s trade deficit also shrank to GBP 7.8 billion in July from GBP 11.4 billion a month ago. The British economy grew by 0.2% in July from the previous month, compared to a 0.6% decline in the prior month.

Industrial production in Italy rose 0.4% from a month ago in July following a revised 2% decline in the prior month.

Economics

Data on consumer inflation expectations will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will also auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.



