Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, topping the $22,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 mark on Monday.
Golem GLM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 1.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.5% to $22,138, while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $1,754.11 on Monday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Matrix Service Company MTRX, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Golem GLM/USD
Price: $0.4378
24-hour gain: 55.3%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $109.87
24-hour gain: 6.3%
- ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $5.42
24-hour gain: 5.8%
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD
Price: $4.54
24-hour gain: 5.5%
- eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00004643
24-hour gain: 5.2%
Losers
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.04943
24-hour drop: 19.9%
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $5.12
24-hour drop: 18.3%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0003913
24-hour drop: 11.9%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.206
24-hour drop: 6.1%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $1.19
24-hour drop: 4.1%
