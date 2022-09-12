Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, topping the $22,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 mark on Monday.

Golem GLM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 1.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.5% to $22,138, while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $1,754.11 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Matrix Service Company MTRX, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Golem GLM/USD

Price: $0.4378

24-hour gain: 55.3%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $109.87

24-hour gain: 6.3%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.42

24-hour gain: 5.8%

PancakeSwap CAKE/USD

Price: $4.54

24-hour gain: 5.5%

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004643

24-hour gain: 5.2%

Losers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04943

24-hour drop: 19.9%

Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $5.12

24-hour drop: 18.3%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003913

24-hour drop: 11.9%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.206

24-hour drop: 6.1%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.19

24-hour drop: 4.1%