ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin Surges Past $22,000, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 4:30 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Surges Past $22,000, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, topping the $22,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 mark on Monday.

Golem GLM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 1.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.5% to $22,138, while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $1,754.11 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Matrix Service Company MTRX, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Golem GLM/USD

Price: $0.4378
24-hour gain: 55.3%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $109.87
24-hour gain: 6.3%

  • ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.42
24-hour gain: 5.8%

  • PancakeSwap CAKE/USD

Price: $4.54
24-hour gain: 5.5%

  • eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004643
24-hour gain: 5.2%

 

Losers

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04943
24-hour drop: 19.9%

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $5.12
24-hour drop: 18.3%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003913
24-hour drop: 11.9%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.206
24-hour drop: 6.1%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.19
24-hour drop: 4.1%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month